EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Since EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.12 N/A 1.21 29.73 National General Holdings Corp. 24 0.57 N/A 1.75 14.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp. National General Holdings Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to EMC Insurance Group Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% National General Holdings Corp. 0.00% 11.6% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.3 beta. National General Holdings Corp.’s 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and National General Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 National General Holdings Corp. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of National General Holdings Corp. is $33, which is potential 35.36% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares and 54.5% of National General Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of National General Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% National General Holdings Corp. 8.23% 6.46% 0.82% 3.08% -8.71% 2.15%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has stronger performance than National General Holdings Corp.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors National General Holdings Corp.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.