EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 33 1.12 N/A -0.34 0.00 Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 71 8.36 N/A 2.08 41.04

Demonstrates EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59% Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.