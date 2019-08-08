EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Comparing side by side

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.12 N/A 1.21 29.73 Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1 1.49 N/A -0.99 0.00

Demonstrates EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 0.00% -50.3% -37.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta means EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.82 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 3.3%. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.2%. Competitively, Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited 1% -4.72% -16.53% 5.2% -38.04% 60.32%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited operates as a specialty property and casualty reinsurer that provides reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.