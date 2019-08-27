EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Comparison side by side

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.09 N/A 1.21 29.73 Old Republic International Corporation 22 1.05 N/A 2.59 8.81

Table 1 highlights EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Old Republic International Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMC Insurance Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Old Republic International Corporation, indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and Old Republic International Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% Old Republic International Corporation 0.00% 7% 1.9%

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Old Republic International Corporation is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 81.9% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.1% of Old Republic International Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% are EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Old Republic International Corporation has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% Old Republic International Corporation -2.23% 1.51% 3.03% 13.77% 7.85% 10.89%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. was more bullish than Old Republic International Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats Old Republic International Corporation.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business. The General Insurance Group segment offers automobile extended warranty, aviation, commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, general liability, home warranty, inland marine, travel accident, and workers' compensation insurance products; and financial indemnity products for specialty coverages, including errors and omissions, directors and officers, fidelity, guaranteed asset protection, and surety. This segment provides its insurance products to businesses, government, and other institutions in transportation, commercial construction, healthcare, education, retail and wholesale trade, forest products, energy, general manufacturing, and financial services industries. The Title Insurance Group segment offers lenders' and owners' title insurance policies to real estate purchasers and investors based upon searches of the public records. This segment also provides escrow closing and construction disbursement services; and real estate information products, national default management services, and various other services pertaining to real estate transfers and loan transactions. The Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business segment offers private mortgage insurance coverage that protects mortgage lenders and investors from default related losses on residential mortgage loans made primarily to homebuyers. It is also involved in the consumer credit indemnity run-off business. Old Republic International Corporation was founded in 1887 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.