EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Property & Casualty Insurance company, EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has 82% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.93% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2.2% of EMC Insurance Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.67% of all Property & Casualty Insurance companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.50% 1.50% Industry Average 3.48% 10.08% 3.04%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. N/A 34 0.00 Industry Average 425.70M 12.22B 46.48

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.68 1.74 2.53

As a group, Property & Casualty Insurance companies have a potential upside of -98.01%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. 12.05% 13.77% 12.85% 47.25% 44.03% 13.59% Industry Average 3.80% 6.38% 11.03% 12.02% 16.82% 17.80%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.44. Competitively, EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.81 which is 18.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s competitors beat on 3 of the 3 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.