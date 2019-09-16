EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and its peers on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has 81.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 64.68% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand EMC Insurance Group Inc. has 2.2% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.50% 1.50% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. N/A 35 29.73 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.69 1.80 2.62

The potential upside of the competitors is -97.73%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s peers are 24.34% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Dividends

EMC Insurance Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s peers beat EMC Insurance Group Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.