EMC Insurance Group Inc. (EMCI) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Contrasting side by side

Both EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) and American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMC Insurance Group Inc. 34 1.10 N/A 1.21 29.73 American International Group Inc. 49 0.95 N/A -0.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American International Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1.5% American International Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.1%

Volatility & Risk

EMC Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.3 and its 70.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, American International Group Inc.’s 21.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.21 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American International Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EMC Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 American International Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

American International Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $52.5 consensus price target and a -2.33% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EMC Insurance Group Inc. and American International Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 81.9% and 92.6%. EMC Insurance Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.14% of American International Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EMC Insurance Group Inc. -0.03% -0.33% 13.27% 11.13% 36.14% 12.84% American International Group Inc. -2.44% 3.99% 19.46% 30.79% 1.91% 42.07%

For the past year EMC Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than American International Group Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors EMC Insurance Group Inc. beats American International Group Inc.

EMC Insurance Group Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Reinsurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment writes commercial and personal lines of insurance products. Its commercial lines of insurance products comprise automobile, property, workersÂ’ compensation, and liability, as well as other products that provide protection with respect to burglary and theft loss, aircraft, marine, and other types of losses; and personal lines of insurance products include automobile, homeowners, and umbrella policies. The Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for other insurers and reinsurers. EMC Insurance Group Inc. offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses, institutions, and individual consumers through independent insurance agents. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. EMC Insurance Group Inc. is a subsidiary of Employers Mutual Casualty Company.