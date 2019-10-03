Emc Insurance Group (EMCI) Holder Wedbush Securities Has Cut Position by $321,624; Fundsmith Llp Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Emc Insurance Group Inc (EMCI) by 28.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 8,934 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $793,000, down from 30,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Emc Insurance Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.01. About 66,284 shares traded or 184.14% up from the average. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE OF $1.10 TO $1.30 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Dell Vice Chairman Jeff Clarke On Storage Plans, Public Cloud Costs And Dell EMC Product Roadmap; 08/03/2018 – DELL TECHNOLOGIES – SINCE CLOSING EMC TRANSACTION, CO PAID DOWN ABOUT $10 BLN IN GROSS DEBT, EXCLUDING DELL FINANCIAL SERVICES DEBT; 04/05/2018 – EMC INSURANCE GROUP INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME PER SHARE $0.19; 16/04/2018 – EMC INSURANCE EMCI.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP OPER SHR $1.10 TO $1.30; 22/03/2018 – VP Hanson Disposes 217 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 20/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – D–Dell EMC VCE vBlock Premium Maintenance Support – 36C10B18Q27243; 13/03/2018 – Gartner reports Dell EMC, HPE and Inspur are top 3 in x86 servers in 2017; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IN SETTLEMENT WITH DELL EMC; 05/03/2018 – EMC School’s VP of Computer Science Products Nikki Navta to Speak at SXSW EDU 2018

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 800,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 5.40 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $752.13 million, up from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $351.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $131.34. About 3.01M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 25/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data at 2018 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Biotech to Acquire BeneVir Biopharm

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,672 shares to 51,748 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Trust (NOBL) by 8,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,934 shares, and has risen its stake in China Petroleum & Chem (NYSE:SNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.71 million shares or 2.60% less from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). State Street holds 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) or 173,396 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 14,700 shares. Us Bank & Trust De, Minnesota-based fund reported 29,092 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Liability Corporation owns 2,280 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 6,307 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 5,620 shares. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 6,904 shares. Stifel Fincl reported 10,000 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 23,494 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Com owns 104,317 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 131,926 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI).

