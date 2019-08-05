Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Market Value Rose While Capital Returns Management Has Upped Position by $4.35 Million; Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Cut Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake by $313,551

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc sold 11,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 36,168 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $998,000, down from 47,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.38. About 57.49M shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 07/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, BofA Leads; 14/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Platinum Equity lines up US$1.9bn of debt for J&J diabetes care unit bid; 10/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of America $Benchmark PerpNC5; IPT 6% Area; 22/04/2018 – DJ Bank of America Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BAC); 22/05/2018 – BOFA’S FAN XING TO LEAD GLOBAL CREDIT, SPEC. SITUATIONS IN ASIA; 11/04/2018 – Bank of America Unveils Digital Mortgage Experience; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America to Pay $42 Million to Settle New York AG Probe in Electronic Trading; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table)

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company's stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00M, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $777.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $35.9. About 10,633 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500.

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 1,978 shares to 1,869 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp (NYSE:ORI) by 203,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,673 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 88,624 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications Ny owns 5,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Pcl has 0% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 2,986 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 2,397 shares. Capital Returns Lc holds 6.96% or 407,698 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 123,608 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 46,990 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 8,656 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) for 8,347 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 2,625 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 10,750 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fincl Corp invested in 0% or 33,000 shares. Northern Trust owns 389,681 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Limited Co holds 0% or 13,975 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) news were published by: Insurancejournal.com which released: “Employers Mutual, EMC Insurance Agree on $36 Per Share Buyout Price – Insurance Journal” on May 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Employers Mutual Casualty Company to Acquire All Remaining Shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. for $36.00 Per Share in Cash – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EMC Insurance Group Inc. declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 03, 2014. More interesting news about EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Employers Mutual Casualty Company Clarifies Its Non-Binding Proposal to Acquire All Shares of EMC Insurance Group Inc. – GlobeNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm â€“ EMCI, MSL, EFII – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 10.64 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc, which manages about $218.89 million and $138.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 5,700 shares to 6,700 shares, valued at $557,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 5,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).