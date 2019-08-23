Emc Ins Group (EMCI) Holder Capital Returns Management Has Upped Its Position by $4.35 Million; As Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Increased Position

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Emc Ins Group Inc (EMCI) by 52.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 140,331 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.27% . The hedge fund held 407,698 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 267,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Emc Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $782.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.11. About 590 shares traded. EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI) has risen 36.14% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EMCI News: 09/04/2018 – Oxford University Press, EMC School Announce Exclusive Distribution Agreement in Canada; 06/03/2018 – VP Simonetta Disposes 405 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 21/03/2018 – Dell EMC Takes Open Networking to the Edge for Next-Generation Access; 10/04/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC (CDI LLC) Maintains Titanium Tier in Dell EMC Partner Program; 29/05/2018 – Apstra Deployed with Dell EMC and OPX by Awnix in Open IaaS Network Infrastructure in Tier 1 Service Provider Cloud; 06/03/2018 – VP Nigut Disposes 358 Of EMC Insurance Group Inc; 14/05/2018 – U.S. IN SETTLEMENT WITH DELL EMC; 23/05/2018 – O2 EMC Partners with United Renewable Energy™ to Construct a 3.3 MW Solar Project to serve the town of Bedford, VA; 07/03/2018 – Gibson EMC Launches Next Generation Gigabit Services with Calix AXOS E7-2 GPON and Calix Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Sungard Availability Services Brings VMware NSX to Hosted Private Cloud Solution for Dell EMC Infrastructures

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 205.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 885 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 1,315 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $750,000, up from 430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $499.1. About 72,081 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 208 shares stake. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 126 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.3% or 89,097 shares in its portfolio. Axa accumulated 307,366 shares or 0.69% of the stock. The California-based Churchill Corp has invested 0.18% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Aimz Invest Advsr Limited Liability invested in 0.15% or 390 shares. Van Eck Associates invested in 1,159 shares. Washington Tru Natl Bank accumulated 114 shares. Northern, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 5,909 shares. Park Natl Corp Oh accumulated 2,050 shares. Amer Century holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 921,266 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.83% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Evercore Wealth Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 397 shares. Intrust State Bank Na has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,763 shares to 40,878 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,129 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,796 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

Capital Returns Management Llc, which manages about $186.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 21,284 shares to 87,166 shares, valued at $15.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Indty Ltd Cayman by 44,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 222,809 shares, and cut its stake in Athene Hldg Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold EMCI shares while 17 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 5.87 million shares or 0.75% more from 5.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 1,934 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 123,608 shares stake. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 46,990 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 2,625 shares. Parametric Associates Llc owns 13,975 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Jpmorgan Chase Company, New York-based fund reported 2,397 shares. Stifel Corporation has 33,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 19,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 13,415 shares. 2,986 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Ameritas Inv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Force Management Lc invested 0.97% in EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI). Brandywine Glob Investment Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,656 shares.