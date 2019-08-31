Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stock Rose While United Services Automobile Association Has Raised Its Stake; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Cut Its Position in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $467,400

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 820 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 156,010 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.02M, down from 156,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $511.34. About 583,443 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 21.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 50,254 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 278,761 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 228,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 666,925 shares traded or 7.99% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – U.S space companies aim to help Brazil rocket base lift off; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ EBITDA $220.3M, EST. $292.4M; 17/04/2018 – Canada fails to stop Brazil’s claims in WTO Bombardier dispute; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER EMBR3.SA COMMERCIAL CEO SEES “REAL AND ADVANCED” OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER E2 JET SALES AS FIRST JET IS DELIVERED

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) by 44,179 shares to 10,784 shares, valued at $360,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 10,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,172 shares, and cut its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC).

Analysts await Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.36 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.24 per share. ISRG’s profit will be $268.30 million for 54.17 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.67 actual EPS reported by Intuitive Surgical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.61% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3,941 shares to 31,496 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 11,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,628 shares, and has risen its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity.