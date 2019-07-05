Embraer Sa (ERJ) Stake Raised by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda; Palladium Partners Increases Holding in Adobe Com (ADBE)

Palladium Partners Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc Com (ADBE) by 58.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palladium Partners Llc bought 26,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,729 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.38M, up from 45,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palladium Partners Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $147.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $303.98. About 2.45 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/03/2018 – REG-Thinfilm Announces Integration with Adobe Analytics Cloud; 04/05/2018 – Adobe Named a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DIGITAL MEDIA ANNUALIZED RECURRING REVENUE (“ARR”) GREW TO $5.72 BLN EXITING QUARTER, A QUARTER-OVER-QUARTER INCREASE OF $336 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $20.38. About 371,887 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SEES GROWTH OPPORTUNITY IN ASIA, MIDDLE EAST; 05/05/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer says KC-390 goes off runway in test; 03/05/2018 – Embraer Deliveries Will Take Place in 2019 Between March and Nov; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Embraer S.A. Airplanes; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $101.33 million activity. GESCHKE CHARLES M also sold $4.95M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. Another trade for 30,000 shares valued at $7.39 million was made by Rencher Bradley on Thursday, January 31. THOMPSON MATTHEW also sold $10.19 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares. The insider Lewnes Ann sold $720,480. 13,804 shares valued at $3.45M were sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1. 25,000 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares with value of $6.00 million were sold by Parasnis Abhay.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fairfield Bush reported 6,840 shares. M Secs holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 1,994 shares. Penobscot Investment Management holds 0.47% or 8,395 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP has 0.02% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Eagle Global Advsr Limited Company reported 2,522 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2.90M shares. Moreover, Notis has 0.38% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Goelzer Inv Mgmt Inc reported 9,522 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 5,838 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Highland Cap Ltd Liability, Tennessee-based fund reported 9,762 shares. Riverpark Lc invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Azimuth Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund accumulated 9,697 shares. Hemenway Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 765 shares.

Palladium Partners Llc, which manages about $1.69B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp New Com (NYSE:VLO) by 11,022 shares to 136,839 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,570 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKA).

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares U.S. Medical Devices E (IHI) by 7,000 shares to 21,000 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 30,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Brazil Etf (EWZ).