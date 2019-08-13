Embraer Sa (ERJ) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose; Montag A & Associates Has Raised Its Fedex (FDX) Position by $882,375 as Valuation Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 146% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 4,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 8,214 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.49 million, up from 3,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $3.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.81. About 897,073 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 14/05/2018 – FEDEX CEO SMITH SPEAKS AT BLOCKCHAIN CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – P2P WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF FEDEX CROSS BORDER WITHIN FEDEX TRADE NETWORKS OPERATING COMPANY; 20/03/2018 – ‘Race against time’ to find bomber as fifth device blows up in Texas; 20/03/2018 – FDX SEES GROUND OPERATING MARGIN 17% TO 17.5% THIS QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – FedEx Sales Rise on Higher Rates and Volume — Earnings Review; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 21/03/2018 – FedEx Earnings: The Whole Package? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES $1B INVESTMENT IN MEMPHIS AIR HUB OVER 6 YEARS; 19/03/2018 – FedEx Returns Technology Offers End-To-End Returns Management to E-tailers

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 62,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.97M, down from 1.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 337,961 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS IT REMAINS `DEEPLY ENGAGED’ IN JETBLUE FLEET TALKS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 08/03/2018 – Embraer Earnings Shrink as Boeing’s Takeover Talks Drag On; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS MISSED 2017 EBIT TARGET DUE TO ADDITIONAL COSTS IN KC-390 PROGRAM DURING TEST FLIGHTS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 08/03/2018 – Embraer CEO sees “very good” talks with Boeing, gov’t on tie-up; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES DECISION ON POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET AIRCRAFT ‘OVER NEXT YEAR OR SO’; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke And Herbert Bank And Trust Company has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Quaker Invests reported 10,000 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Bartlett Limited Liability reported 0.96% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Kbc Grp Nv owns 62,728 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc accumulated 40 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv holds 0.48% or 10,868 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). South State Corp has 4,526 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada invested in 0.02% or 1,500 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.22% or 95,753 shares. U S Invsts accumulated 1,537 shares. Venator Mngmt Limited accumulated 30,400 shares. Clean Yield Group owns 1,674 shares.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 6,805 shares to 85,520 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 44,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,400 shares, and cut its stake in Umh Properties Inc (NYSE:UMH).

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,231 shares to 12,487 shares, valued at $673,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP).

