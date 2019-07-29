Embraer S A (ERJ) Share Price Declined While Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Upped Holding; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Greenhaven Associates Has Lowered Its Holding

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management bought 332,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 853,311 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.22M, up from 520,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 273,361 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 09/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXEC SAYS STAR AIR HAS ON ORDER 3 USED ERJ 145; TO DELIVER FIRST AIRCRAFT TO STAR AIR IN COUPLE OF MONTHS; 04/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS DELIVERS 1ST E2 190 JET TO NORWAY’S WIDERØE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS POSSIBLE BOEING DEAL COULD INVOLVE NEW COMPANY FOCUSED ON COMMERCIAL AVIATION, LEAVING OUT DEFENSE AND “POSSIBLY” BUSINESS JET DIVISIONS -FILING; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells Legacy 500 to Centreline, making it Europe’s Largest Operator of this Business Jet Model; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 73,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.66% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353.59 million, down from 8.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.61B market cap company. It closed at $44.5 lastly. It is down 1.24% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.19% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – D.R. Horton’s profit rises 53 pct; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – IN FISCAL 2020 EXPECT FORESTAR TO GENERATE $700 MLN TO $800 MLN IN REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Rev $3.79B; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – SLIGHT INCREASE IN RATES ARE REALLY FUELING DEMAND, PRICES CONTINUE TO MOVE SLOWLY, SEE LONG SUSTAINED HOUSING MARKET – CEO ON CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Long Pond’s Khoury Pitches DR Horton at Sohn Conference: TOPLive; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton 2Q Net $351M; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Sees FY18 Rev $15.9B-$16.3B; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: LONG POND CAPITAL FOUNDER JOHN KHOURY DISCUSSING DR HORTON INC

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On FOMC, Slack And Paris Air Show – Seeking Alpha” on June 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Embraer Stock a Buy? 1 Analyst Thinks So – The Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Embraer Delivers 181 Total Jets in 2018 – PRNewswire” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Should You Buy Boeing Stock Amid Turbulence? – Investorplace.com” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Bombardier Sells Its Final Commercial Aircraft Program – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management, which manages about $1.07 billion and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 34,100 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 847,365 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,635 shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Analysts await D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 EPS, down 10.17% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DHI’s profit will be $395.56 million for 10.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by D.R. Horton, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.98% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $120,589 activity.