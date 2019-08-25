Embraer S A (ERJ) Position Has Increased by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Share Value Declined While Daiwa Securities Group Upped Its Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1801% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.82 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26 million, up from 212,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.86% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $17.19. About 1.09M shares traded or 85.27% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: U.S. GDP GROWTH WILL IGNITE BUSINESS JET SECTOR; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer posts 82% drop in fourth quarter profit; 13/03/2018 – BRAZIL SAID TO SEE US STEEL TARIFFS HURTING BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – EMBRAER’S SCHNEIDER:PARTNERSHIPS ARE GOOD, BUT NOT THE ONLY WAY; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) by 1284.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 3,981 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 4,291 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $683,000, up from 310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 528,189 shares traded or 43.49% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 15/05/2018 – Five Leaders Across Sage Named CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: SAGE-AF Study Fibrillation (SAGE-AF) Study (SAGE-AF); 01/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 2; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory; 27/04/2018 – SAGE GOLD INC – HAS BEEN LATE IN PREPARATION OF ANNUAL FILINGS DUE TO TRANSITION ISSUES FOLLOWING CHANGE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER IN NOVEMBER 2017; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 09/04/2018 – JDR Consulting, LLC Adds Sage lntacct Cloud Financial Management Software to Its Portfolio; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 21/03/2018 – Sage Foundation Donates Sage Business Cloud People Technology to Non-Profits

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $51.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 157,761 shares to 40,801 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Embraer Stock Can Keep Rising Despite Q4 Loss – The Motley Fool” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Embraer: Vote on Boeing tie-up will proceed – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer -3.2% seeing loss in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Embraer delivers 26 Commercial and 25 Executive Jets in 2Q19 – PRNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us (NYSE:TMUS) by 25,460 shares to 29,493 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Itau Unibanco Hldg (NYSE:ITUB) by 86,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 906,247 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare (NYSE:HCA).