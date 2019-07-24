Embraer S A (ERJ) Holding Has Upped by Alpine Investment Management Llc; Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Position In Bank Amer (BAC) Was Increased

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 1801% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 3.82M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.03M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $212.26 million, up from 212,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.67. About 380,033 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 23/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 09/03/2018 – Embraer in talks with several Indian airlines on E-175 jet orders – exec; 10/05/2018 – Jamie Freed: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/05/2018 – BRAZIL DEFENSE MINISTER SAYS DEAL SHOULD BE REACHED FOR EMBRAER-BOEING TIE-UP “THIS YEAR”; 03/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S EMBRAER SAYS U.S. JUDGE GRANTED MOTION TO DISMISS CLASS ACTION SUIT AGAINST COMPANY; 03/05/2018 – American Airlines in Pact With Embraer for 15 Firm E175 Regional Aircraft; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER REAFFIRMS ALL ASPECTS OF ITS 2018 FINANCIAL AND DELIVERY ESTIMATES; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 244% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp bought 311,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 439,299 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 127,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $286.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $30.67. About 50.91M shares traded or 7.82% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 03/05/2018 – GenMark Diagnostics at Bank of America Conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – Conmed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA 1Q TRADING REV. EX-DVA $4.1B, EST. $4.14B; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – Madison Dearborn Adds BofA Banker as Buyout Firms Push Financing; 02/05/2018 – Glaukos Announces Participation in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America defends financing deal with rifle maker Remington as activists plan boycott; 22/03/2018 – NASPERS – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY APPOINTED JOINT GLOBAL-COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOK-RUNNERS TO MANAGE TRANSACTION; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conferences

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 16,002 shares to 275,121 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 38,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,372 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

