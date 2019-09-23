Embraer S A (ERJ) Holder Alpine Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $76.55 Million; Integre Asset Management Position in Cme Group (CME) Upped by $842,348 as Share Value Rose

Alpine Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Embraer S A (ERJ) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc sold 3.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 207,370 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17 million, down from 4.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 697,935 shares traded or 12.15% up from the average. Embrar S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER SEES SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN EXECUTIVE JETS MARKET; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER, BOEING IN TALKS; NOTHING ELSE TO DISCLOSURE: CEO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXPECTS TO INVEST $550 MLN IN 2018 -FILING; 21/03/2018 – EMBRAER SAYS NO DECISION YET ON STRUCTURE FOR BOEING DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO REITERATES SUPPORT FOR FAIR GLOBAL TRADE, DECLINES COMMENT ON POSSIBLE U.S. STEEL/ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $540-650 MLN EBITDA IN 2018 -FILING; 04/04/2018 – Aviator Aero: BNDES to finance export of new Embraer aircraft; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER

Integre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 17.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integre Asset Management Llc bought 4,342 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 29,692 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76M, up from 25,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $212.27. About 434,299 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 16/03/2018 – RPT-CME GROUP INC. – STATEMENT RE POSSIBLE OFFER; 19/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES 0#FC: SLUMP OVER 1 PERCENT PRESSURED BY TECHNICAL SELLING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 2; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 23/05/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BLACK SEA EXPANSION WITH SUNOIL FUTURES; 05/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: RISE MORE THAN 1 PCT ON HIGHER LIVE CATTLE FUTURES, TECHNICAL BUYING AFTER TOPPING 10-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 06/03/2018 – LUMBER FUTURES RISE BY $10 EXCHANGE LIMIT ON CME, ENDING SLUMP; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SEES SIGNIFICANT RISE IN 2018 U.S. TAX PAYMENT; 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC – AMENDMENT; 27/03/2018 – ADVISORY-CME Group’s Globex holiday trading hours for U.S. metals

Analysts await Embrar S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Embrar S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Integre Asset Management Llc, which manages about $457.92M and $174.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,352 shares to 5,995 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.