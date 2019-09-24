Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Forms $18.35 Double Bottom; Gramercy Funds Management Has Lifted Vale S A (VALE) Holding

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) formed double bottom with $17.80 target or 3.00% below today’s $18.35 share price. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has $3.37B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.35. About 1.01 million shares traded or 60.55% up from the average. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 29/05/2018 – Embraer Sells 4 More Legacy 650E Business Jets to Air Hamburg; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS OPTMISTIC ABOUT SALES CAMPAIGN TO JETBLUE; CONCLUSION YET NOT AT SIGHT; 09/03/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; ArcelorMittal, BHP Billiton, and Embraer Trade Actively; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Rev $992M; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS TALKS WITH BOEING HAVE YET TO REACH A CONFORTABLE SITUATION FOR ALL PARTS, INCLUDING THE BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased Vale S A (VALE) stake by 52.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gramercy Funds Management Llc acquired 331,640 shares as Vale S A (VALE)’s stock rose 4.93%. The Gramercy Funds Management Llc holds 961,340 shares with $12.92M value, up from 629,700 last quarter. Vale S A now has $58.82B valuation. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 16.22 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 21/03/2018 – VALE SAYS $968.35M OF 2021 BONDS WERE VALIDLY OFFERED; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS IF STRIKE CONTINUES PRODUCTION WILL INEVITABLY BE REDUCED DUE TO A SCARCITY OF CERTAIN MATERIALS; 25/04/2018 – Vale’s 1Q Ebitda Falls 8% on Year to $3.97 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Vale Uses Brazil Kidnapping Ruling to Keep Executive Pay Secret; 12/04/2018 – Sound of silence sweeps through Maida Vale’s housing market; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS THAT COMPANY IS ON THE PATH TO HAVING BASE METALS REPRESENT A BIGGER PART OF CO’S EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vale S.A. Ratings With Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Yara acquisition of Vale Cubatão Fertilizantes complex in Brazil approved; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering VALE (NYSE:VALE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. VALE has $1700 highest and $15.5000 lowest target. $16.25’s average target is 41.67% above currents $11.47 stock price. VALE had 9 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) rating on Friday, May 24. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15.5000 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, September 9 by JP Morgan.

