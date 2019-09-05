Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Forms $17.86 Double Bottom; Highvista Strategies Raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position

Embraer S.A. (ERJ) formed double bottom with $17.15 target or 4.00% below today’s $17.86 share price. Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has $3.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 49,176 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 17/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS NELSON SALGADO TO TAKE OVER AS CFO AND HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: `DEFINITELY’ WILL MAKE DECISION THIS YR ON EMBRAER E190S; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REVENUE BRL5.65B; 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 08/03/2018 – U.S space companies aim to help Brazil rocket base lift off; 29/03/2018 – Embraer, Bombardier Sharpen Duel as Airlines Eye Upgraded Jets

Highvista Strategies Llc increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) stake by 176.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc acquired 3,000 shares as Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ)’s stock rose 7.53%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 4,700 shares with $672,000 value, up from 1,700 last quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $7.06B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $126.34. About 22,701 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem (sodium Oxybate); 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $46M; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.98, EST. $2.72; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) a Profitable Value Stock? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “JAZZ Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Jazz (JAZZ) Acquires Cavion, Adds Movement Disorder Candidate – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has $20800 highest and $135 lowest target. $164.56’s average target is 30.25% above currents $126.34 stock price. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, May 8 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $135 target in Friday, March 8 report. On Wednesday, August 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Neutral”. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Oppenheimer. SunTrust initiated Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,503 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs holds 223,347 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Co holds 0.01% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Lc accumulated 0.31% or 42,679 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 369,051 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Nomura owns 3,393 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,597 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 49,452 shares. The Ohio-based Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.32% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Waddell & Reed Finance Inc accumulated 0.07% or 190,007 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Maverick Cap Limited reported 39,040 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 309,995 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) or 11,108 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 22,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings.