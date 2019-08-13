Embraer S.A. (ERJ) EPS Estimated At $-0.14; J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Has Lowered American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Position By $659,360

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 14 before the open.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 566.67% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. After having $-0.34 EPS previously, Embraer S.A.’s analysts see -58.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 337,961 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q ADJ NET $58.3M, EST. $133.0M; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.73B; 08/03/2018 – Brazil’s Embraer posts 82% drop in fourth quarter profit; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 08/03/2018 – CFO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS BOTH KC-390 PROTOTYPES HAVE RESUMED TEST FLIGHTS AFTER ONE SUFFERED INCIDENT DURING TESTING; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK) stake by 11.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,340 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc (AWK)’s stock rose 7.17%. The J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc holds 50,737 shares with $5.29 million value, down from 57,077 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc now has $22.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $122.51. About 1.22 million shares traded or 31.34% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 12/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: American Water Works Rtgs Unaffected By Acq; 28/03/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS VILLAGE OF FISHER WATER, WASTEWATER; 20/04/2018 – American Water Increases Quarterly Dividend By 9.6%; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 55C; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 24/04/2018 – American Water Names Deborah Degillio Senior Vice President of Its Eastern Division and President of New Jersey American Water and Robert MacLean President of American Water Enterprises; 19/03/2018 – West Virginia American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds up During Fix a Leak Week; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $111 target in Wednesday, March 27 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 21. UBS maintained American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 48,280 were accumulated by Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 1.11M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 2,522 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.06 million shares. 14,370 are held by Clean Yield Group. Research Management holds 1,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Alta Mgmt Ltd Llc has 3,616 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 1.13 million shares. Cambridge Tru reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 55,946 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.05% or 719 shares. Fiera Corp reported 0.01% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 48,822 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.5% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs holds 3,185 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

