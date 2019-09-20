Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) Contrasting side by side

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) have been rivals in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 19 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 United Technologies Corporation 131 1.63 N/A 6.96 19.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Embraer S.A. and United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Embraer S.A. and United Technologies Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8% United Technologies Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Embraer S.A. has a beta of -0.13 and its 113.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, United Technologies Corporation has beta of 1.2 which is 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Embraer S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor United Technologies Corporation are 1.1 and 0.8 respectively. Embraer S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Embraer S.A. and United Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the consensus target price of United Technologies Corporation is $155.25, which is potential 12.88% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embraer S.A. and United Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 44.9% and 83.2%. Insiders owned 12.4% of Embraer S.A. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has -8.72% weaker performance while United Technologies Corporation has 25.47% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors United Technologies Corporation beats Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.