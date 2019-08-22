Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. 20 0.00 N/A -0.93 0.00 Moog Inc. 89 1.01 N/A 4.73 17.42

Table 1 demonstrates Embraer S.A. and Moog Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.2% -1.8% Moog Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Embraer S.A. and Moog Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Embraer S.A. has a consensus target price of $24, and a 34.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 44.9% of Embraer S.A. shares and 0% of Moog Inc. shares. Embraer S.A.’s share owned by insiders are 12.4%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72% Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68%

For the past year Embraer S.A. had bearish trend while Moog Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Moog Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Embraer S.A.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.