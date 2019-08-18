Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.9% of Embraer S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.94% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of Embraer S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.08% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Embraer S.A. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -5.20% -1.80% Industry Average 24.68% 35.74% 8.37%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Embraer S.A. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 599.28M 2.43B 31.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Embraer S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.07 2.63 2.55

Embraer S.A. currently has an average target price of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 32.67%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.77%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Embraer S.A.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embraer S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -2.27% -0.1% 2.28% -3.58% -1.41% -8.72% Industry Average 2.70% 4.48% 12.27% 30.37% 33.16% 39.64%

For the past year Embraer S.A. had bearish trend while Embraer S.A.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Embraer S.A. are 1.4 and 1.2. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s rivals have 2.97 and 2.15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embraer S.A.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of -0.13 shows that Embraer S.A. is 113.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s peers’ beta is 1.02 which is 2.14% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Embraer S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Embraer S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.