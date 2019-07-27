Embraer S.A. (ERJ) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Aerospace/Defense Products & Services company, Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) is competing with its competitors based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47% of Embraer S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Embraer S.A. has 12.4% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 6.80% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Embraer S.A. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embraer S.A. 0.00% -4.50% -1.50% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Embraer S.A. and its competitors’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embraer S.A. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Embraer S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embraer S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

Embraer S.A. presently has a consensus price target of $24, suggesting a potential upside of 16.45%. The peers have a potential upside of 52.51%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Embraer S.A. make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embraer S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embraer S.A. -7.63% -4.5% -9.8% -17.55% -26.39% -18.48% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year Embraer S.A. has -18.48% weaker performance while Embraer S.A.’s competitors have 34.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Embraer S.A. has a Current Ratio of 2.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.11 Quick Ratio. Embraer S.A.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embraer S.A.

Volatility & Risk

Embraer S.A. is 124.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.24. Competitively, Embraer S.A.’s peers are 8.93% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

Embraer S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Embraer S.A.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses segments. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft. Its products include ERJ 145 family, EMBRAER 170/190 family, and E-Jets family of commercial aircraft. The Executive Jets segment develops, produces, and sells executive jets; and offers support services, as well as leases aircraft. It provides Legacy 600 and Legacy 650 executive jets in the super midsize and large categories; Legacy 450 and Legacy 500 executive jets in the midlight and midsize categories; Phenom family executive jets in the entry jet and light jet categories; and Lineage 1000, an ultra-large executive jet. The Defense & Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems. The Other Related Businesses segment is involved in the supply of fuel systems, structural parts, and mechanical and hydraulic systems; and production of agricultural crop-spraying aircraft. The company was formerly known as Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de AeronÃ¡utica S.A. and changed its name to Embraer S.A. in November 2010. Embraer S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o JosÃ© dos Campos, Brazil.