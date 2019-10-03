Embraer S.A. (ERJ) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Shorts at Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (GMDA) Raised By 68.92%

Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMDA) had an increase of 68.92% in short interest. GMDA’s SI was 299,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 68.92% from 177,300 shares previously. With 31,100 avg volume, 10 days are for Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s short sellers to cover GMDA’s short positions. The SI to Gamida Cell LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 4.51%. It closed at $4.49 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report $-0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Embraer S.A.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 53,260 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CFO SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW LOW INFLATION, SHOULD NOT BE AN ISSUE GOING FORWARD; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: BOEING INTEREST SHOWS SMALL COMMERCIAL JETS IMPORTANCE; 12/04/2018 – BOEING DEAL AIMS TO PRESERVE ENGINEERING CAPACITY AT EMBRAER, WHICH RETAINS DEFENSE AND BUSINESS JET OPS; 03/05/2018 – Aviation Pros: Envoy to Operate 15 New Embraer Large Regional Jets; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS; 17/04/2018 – Embraer S.A. Announces Material Fact; 20/04/2018 – Boeing, Brazil’s Embraer close to tie-up – report; 27/04/2018 – Embraer 1Q Loss $12.3M

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.11 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

