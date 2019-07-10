Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) Position Held by Indus Capital Partners Llc; Robinson Capital Management Holding in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) Cut by $2.05 Million as Market Value Rose

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Embraer S A (Call) (ERJ) by 108.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.80% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $951,000, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Embraer S A (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 323,753 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 26.39% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 17/04/2018 – Embraer names Nelson Salgado as new CFO -filing; 03/05/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS CONTRACT SIGNED WITH AMERICAN AIRLINES FOR 15 E175 AIRCRAFT IS WORTH $705 MLN AT LIST PRICES; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO EXPECTS A GOOD YEAR FOR E2 SALES; 08/03/2018 – Embraer 4Q Rev $1.73B; 12/04/2018 – Norway’s Wideroe says may increase Embraer jet order; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – ADRs End Mixed; Embraer, Hanwha Q Cells Trade Actively; 08/03/2018 – Embraer missed 2017 profit target due to KC-390 flight tests -CFO; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER: $50M IN KC-390 ADDITIONAL COSTS AFFECTED 2017 RESULTS; 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs (PMM) by 30.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 292,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 676,712 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 969,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Putnam Managed Muni Incm Trs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $380.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.73. About 64,875 shares traded. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) has risen 7.54% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.11% the S&P500.

More notable recent Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Liberty Latin America Ltd. (LILA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Top Stocks to Buy in October – The Motley Fool” published on October 03, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Embraer SA (ERJ) – Yahoo Finance” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Paris Air Show – Day 2: Boeing lands first orders – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Boeing Stock Amid Turbulence? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51B and $765.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Melco Resorts And Entmt Ltd (NASDAQ:MPEL) by 961,482 shares to 3.26 million shares, valued at $73.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Momo Inc by 17,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,062 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd.

More notable recent Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Putnam Investments to Hold Webcasts for Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CEF Weekly Review: Wall of Worry – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2009, Seekingalpha.com published: “2 Top ETFs To Invest In Muni Bonds – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018. More interesting news about Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Putnam Investments Announces Commencement of Issuer Tender Offer for Auction Rate Preferred Securities of Two Municipal Closed-End Funds – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2017 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Infineon Inks Deal to Buy Cypress Semiconductor for 9B Euros – Zacks.com” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Trust For Investmen (VGM) by 100,660 shares to 543,319 shares, valued at $6.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Muni Hi Income Trust (NYSE:MHI).