Embraer (ERJ) Received New UBS Rating; GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (GFASY) SI Increased By 53.98%

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)‘s stock was raised to Buy by stock analysts at UBS. ERJ’s Neutral rating is no longer valid.

GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY) had an increase of 53.98% in short interest. GFASY’s SI was 27,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 53.98% from 17,600 shares previously. With 18,000 avg volume, 2 days are for GAFISA S.A. ADR – UNSPONSORED (OTCMKTS:GFASY)’s short sellers to cover GFASY’s short positions. The stock increased 7.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.95. About 3,950 shares traded. Gafisa S.A. (OTCMKTS:GFASY) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 534,151 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 03/05/2018 – Embraer: Contract Has a Value of $705M; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Embraer Get Boost as Key Brazil Official Sees `Marriage’; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER S.A. Releases First Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES EMBRAER OTLK; SEES INTL. REV CONTRIBUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 11/04/2018 – Zimbabwe government buys Boeing planes, leases them to new airline; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS BOEING TALKS ARE NOT AFFECTING SALES CAMPAIGNS AT ALL; 08/03/2018 – CFO SAYS EMBRAER AIMING FOR 1-TO-1 BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO TO MAINTAIN FIRM ORDER BACKLOG THIS YEAR

Embraer S.A. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.40 billion. It operates through Commercial Aviation, Executive Jets, Defense & Security, and Other Related Businesses divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Commercial Aviation segment develops, produces, and sells commercial jets; and provides support services, as well as leases aircraft.

Analysts await Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Embraer S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

