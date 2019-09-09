Embraer Adr (ERJ) Position Has Raised by Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd; Tyson Foods (TSN) Shareholder Robecosam Ag Decreased Holding

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 4,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 19,241 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, down from 23,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $86.04. About 3.08 million shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – WILL RETAIN TORTILLA PRODUCTION FROM FACILITIES THAT WILL BE USED IN OTHER PARTS OF ITS BUSINESS; 22/05/2018 – As US shrinks refugee operations, new arrivals in Kansas town lose a lifeline; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Foods to Webcast BMO Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Boosted 85c by Lower Tax Rates; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods 2Q EPS 85c; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to Buy Poultry Assets for $850 Million to Boost Recycling; 07/05/2018 – TYSON EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd increased its stake in Embraer Adr (ERJ) by 6.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd bought 793,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 12.51 million shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $237.90M, up from 11.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd who had been investing in Embraer Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.74. About 325,740 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 09/05/2018 – Boeing CEO says end of Iran deal won’t hurt 737 production; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER EXECUTIVE SAYS CO REMAINS ENGAGED IN TALKS WITH BOEING AND BRAZILIAN GOVERNMENT TO REACH A TIE-UP THAT SATISFIES ALL SIDES; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 08/05/2018 – Embraer X Unveils First eVTOL Concept; 16/04/2018 – Embraer Delivers 14 Commercial and 11 Executive Jets in 1Q18; 23/05/2018 – Brazil Optimistic on Boeing-Embraer Deal as Concerns Overcome; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER 4Q REV. $1.73B, EST. $1.73B; 17/04/2018 – Brazil secures WTO backing in dispute with Canada’s Bombardier; 10/05/2018 – Embraer sticks to KC-390 delivery timeline despite test incident; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – EMBRAER SELLS LEGACY 500 TO CENTRELINE, MAKING IT EUROPE’S LARGEST OPERATOR OF THIS BUSINESS JET MODEL

Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd, which manages about $70.36B and $3.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itauunibanadr P (NYSE:ITUB) by 725,349 shares to 19.46 million shares, valued at $171.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 21,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 144,113 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.57 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0% or 314,643 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Paragon Cap Ltd has 0.21% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 5,113 shares. Waverton Mgmt owns 10,774 shares. National Bank Of The West owns 54,489 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 9,190 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 0.17% or 85,138 shares. Wexford Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 29,570 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 4,014 shares. Tompkins reported 0.05% stake. Rdl Financial invested in 21,147 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0.02% or 731,887 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia stated it has 94,658 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Voya holds 0.08% or 488,362 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 133,677 shares.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $660.62M for 12.96 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spx Flow Inc by 72,448 shares to 270,200 shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 17,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.