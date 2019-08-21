Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Contrasting side by side

Both Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) and Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. 21 0.00 N/A 0.92 23.01 Primo Water Corporation 14 1.56 N/A -1.43 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Primo Water Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Primo Water Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Primo Water Corporation 0.00% -53.6% -16.9%

Risk and Volatility

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a 0.01 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Primo Water Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Liquidity

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Primo Water Corporation are 1 and 0.7 respectively. Embotelladora Andina S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Primo Water Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Primo Water Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Primo Water Corporation 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Primo Water Corporation is $18.2, which is potential 52.56% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Primo Water Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.2% and 90% respectively. About 87% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 7.2% of Primo Water Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.91% -3.92% -1.59% -9.56% -10.9% -7.54% Primo Water Corporation 6.64% 14.76% -3.46% 13.53% -13.78% 5.42%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. had bearish trend while Primo Water Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Primo Water Corporation.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Primo Water and Primo Dispensers. The Primo Water segment offers exchange and refill products through point of purchase display racks, or self-serve filtered water displays and recycling centers. The Primo Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s products and services were offered at approximately 46,000 combined retail locations. Primo Water Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.