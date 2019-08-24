Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 4.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 87% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|N/A
|21
|23.01
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.25
|3.25
|2.75
The competitors have a potential upside of -0.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.91%
|-3.92%
|-1.59%
|-9.56%
|-10.9%
|-7.54%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -7.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers have 29.78% stronger performance.
Liquidity
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.
Volatility and Risk
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.
Dividends
Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.