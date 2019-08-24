Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-B) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

As Beverages – Soft Drinks company, Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.B) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 4.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Embotelladora Andina S.A. has 87% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. N/A 21 23.01 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

The competitors have a potential upside of -0.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.91% -3.92% -1.59% -9.56% -10.9% -7.54% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -7.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.55 and has 1.13 Quick Ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Embotelladora Andina S.A.

Volatility and Risk

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.