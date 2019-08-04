Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), both competing one another are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.95
|18.95
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|52
|0.00
|N/A
|2.01
|27.53
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc. Coca-Cola European Partners plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Embotelladora Andina S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|0.00%
|13.5%
|4.9%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.4% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|-1.84%
|5.61%
|-11.37%
|-10.18%
|-32.66%
|-4.54%
|Coca-Cola European Partners plc
|-2.25%
|-2.38%
|3.44%
|19.76%
|33.56%
|20.57%
For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -4.54% weaker performance while Coca-Cola European Partners plc has 20.57% stronger performance.
Summary
Coca-Cola European Partners plc beats on 10 of the 9 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.
