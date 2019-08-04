Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A)’s Financial Results Comparing With Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) and Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP), both competing one another are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. 19 0.00 N/A 0.95 18.95 Coca-Cola European Partners plc 52 0.00 N/A 2.01 27.53

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc. Coca-Cola European Partners plc seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Embotelladora Andina S.A. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Coca-Cola European Partners plc 0.00% 13.5% 4.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Embotelladora Andina S.A. and Coca-Cola European Partners plc are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.4% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. -1.84% 5.61% -11.37% -10.18% -32.66% -4.54% Coca-Cola European Partners plc -2.25% -2.38% 3.44% 19.76% 33.56% 20.57%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -4.54% weaker performance while Coca-Cola European Partners plc has 20.57% stronger performance.

Summary

Coca-Cola European Partners plc beats on 10 of the 9 factors Embotelladora Andina S.A.