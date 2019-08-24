Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|4.78%
|95.15%
|12.76%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|N/A
|19
|18.95
|Industry Average
|386.82M
|8.10B
|79.28
Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|3.25
|3.25
|2.75
As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Embotelladora Andina S.A.
|-1.84%
|5.61%
|-11.37%
|-10.18%
|-32.66%
|-4.54%
|Industry Average
|2.63%
|11.67%
|8.80%
|18.86%
|31.91%
|29.78%
For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -4.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors have 29.78% stronger performance.
Dividends
Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.