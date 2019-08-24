Embotelladora Andina S.A. (AKO-A) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Embotelladora Andina S.A. (NYSE:AKO.A) and its peers on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.18% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0% of Embotelladora Andina S.A. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.37% of all Beverages – Soft Drinks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Embotelladora Andina S.A. N/A 19 18.95 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Embotelladora Andina S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Embotelladora Andina S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 3.25 3.25 2.75

As a group, Beverages – Soft Drinks companies have a potential upside of -0.24%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Embotelladora Andina S.A. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Embotelladora Andina S.A. -1.84% 5.61% -11.37% -10.18% -32.66% -4.54% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year Embotelladora Andina S.A. has -4.54% weaker performance while Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s competitors have 29.78% stronger performance.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina S.A.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.