eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

This is a contrast between eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.83 N/A -0.20 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 160 26.42 N/A 1.76 120.27

Table 1 highlights eMagin Corporation and Universal Display Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Universal Display Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.12 beta means eMagin Corporation’s volatility is 88.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Universal Display Corporation’s 53.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.53 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of eMagin Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Universal Display Corporation is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.4. Universal Display Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for eMagin Corporation and Universal Display Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Universal Display Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Universal Display Corporation’s average target price is $174.5, while its potential downside is -10.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.7% of eMagin Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 80.2% of Universal Display Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 8.36% of eMagin Corporation shares. Competitively, Universal Display Corporation has 2.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% Universal Display Corporation -1.62% 10.53% 34.16% 104.95% 119.08% 125.59%

For the past year eMagin Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance while Universal Display Corporation has 125.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Universal Display Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Shenzhen Royole Display Technologies Co. Ltd.; Japan Display Inc.; Sharp Corporation; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.