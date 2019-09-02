eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)

Both eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) compete on a level playing field in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.88 N/A -0.20 0.00 United Microelectronics Corporation 2 0.00 N/A 0.04 58.92

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of eMagin Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% United Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 1.4% 0.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.12 beta indicates that eMagin Corporation is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. United Microelectronics Corporation’s 11.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.89 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of eMagin Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival United Microelectronics Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.7. United Microelectronics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eMagin Corporation and United Microelectronics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 5.9% respectively. About 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% United Microelectronics Corporation -0.91% -3.96% 0.46% 16.58% -20.73% 21.79%

For the past year eMagin Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance while United Microelectronics Corporation has 21.79% stronger performance.

Summary

United Microelectronics Corporation beats eMagin Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.