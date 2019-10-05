eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG)

Both eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG) are each other’s competitor in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation N/A -0.16 33.27M -0.20 0.00 GigCapital Inc. 10 0.00 1.12M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and GigCapital Inc. (NYSE:GIG)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 8,588,022,715.54% 0% 0% GigCapital Inc. 10,758,885.69% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eMagin Corporation and GigCapital Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 57.3% respectively. About 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.76% of GigCapital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% GigCapital Inc. 0.26% 0.34% 1.72% 3.75% 0% 2.72%

For the past year eMagin Corporation had bearish trend while GigCapital Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors eMagin Corporation beats GigCapital Inc.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

GigCapital, Inc., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Palo Alto, California.