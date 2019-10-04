eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Since eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation N/A -0.16 33.27M -0.20 0.00 Cohu Inc. 13 -44.85 39.93M -1.40 0.00

Demonstrates eMagin Corporation and Cohu Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows eMagin Corporation and Cohu Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 8,588,022,715.54% 0% 0% Cohu Inc. 302,959,028.83% -14.9% -8.1%

Volatility and Risk

eMagin Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Cohu Inc. on the other hand, has 1.27 beta which makes it 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of eMagin Corporation is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cohu Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.3. Cohu Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown eMagin Corporation and Cohu Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cohu Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cohu Inc. has an average target price of $20, with potential upside of 48.70%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 40.7% of eMagin Corporation shares and 96.4% of Cohu Inc. shares. eMagin Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8.36%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.4% of Cohu Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% Cohu Inc. -6.07% -5.13% 3.2% -14.16% -39.24% -5.66%

For the past year eMagin Corporation’s stock price has bigger decline than Cohu Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors eMagin Corporation beats Cohu Inc.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.