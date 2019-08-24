eMagin Corporation (EMAN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

This is a contrast between eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Ambarella Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.87 N/A -0.20 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 44 6.71 N/A -1.16 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows eMagin Corporation and Ambarella Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Ambarella Inc. 0.00% -9% -8%

Risk and Volatility

eMagin Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.12 beta. Competitively, Ambarella Inc.’s 30.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

eMagin Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ambarella Inc. are 9.8 and 9.4 respectively. Ambarella Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to eMagin Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for eMagin Corporation and Ambarella Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eMagin Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ambarella Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Ambarella Inc.’s average price target is $40.5, while its potential downside is -9.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both eMagin Corporation and Ambarella Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.7% and 82.5% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8.36% of eMagin Corporation’s shares. Competitively, Ambarella Inc. has 4.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation -1.54% -10.23% -27.46% -52.12% -74.43% -59.04% Ambarella Inc. -0.24% 11.07% 0.08% 31.17% 30.38% 42.8%

For the past year eMagin Corporation has -59.04% weaker performance while Ambarella Inc. has 42.8% stronger performance.

Summary

Ambarella Inc. beats eMagin Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) video capture, sharing, and display worldwide. The companyÂ’s system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption. Its solutions enable the creation of video content for wearable sports cameras, automotive aftermarket cameras, and professional and consumer Internet Protocol (IP) security cameras, as well as cameras incorporated into unmanned aerial vehicles in the camera market; and manage IP video traffic, broadcast encoding and transcoding, and IP video delivery applications in the infrastructure market. The company sells its solutions to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers through its direct sales force and logistics providers. Ambarella, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.