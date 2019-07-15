eMagin Corporation (EMAN) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eMagin Corporation 1 0.91 N/A -0.21 0.00 Xperi Corporation 22 2.59 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for eMagin Corporation and Xperi Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents eMagin Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) and Xperi Corporation (NASDAQ:XPER)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eMagin Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Xperi Corporation 0.00% 1.3% 0.7%

Risk and Volatility

eMagin Corporation is 73.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.27. Xperi Corporation’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eMagin Corporation are 1.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Xperi Corporation has 8.5 and 8.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Xperi Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eMagin Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

eMagin Corporation and Xperi Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.8% and 95.3%. eMagin Corporation’s share held by insiders are 8.36%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Xperi Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eMagin Corporation 0.25% -13.05% -35.35% -62.67% -65.8% -48.53% Xperi Corporation -3.18% -2.9% 5.41% 67.94% 11.64% 29.31%

For the past year eMagin Corporation has -48.53% weaker performance while Xperi Corporation has 29.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Xperi Corporation beats on 7 of the 7 factors eMagin Corporation.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light emitting diode (OLED) on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. The company also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles. It serves OEMs in the military, industrial, medical, and consumer market sectors. The company sells its products directly in North America, Asia, and Europe; and through distributors in China and South Korea. eMagin Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Hopewell Junction, New York.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, computational imaging, computer vision and semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing. The Product Licensing segment licenses technologies related to audio, digital radio, and imaging solutions under the DTS, HD Radio, and FotoNation brands. It engages in the delivery of software and hardware based solutions to its customers or to their suppliers. This segment serves consumer electronics product manufacturers. The Semiconductor and IP Licensing segment develops and licenses semiconductor technologies and intellectual property to semiconductor manufacturers, foundries, subcontract assemblers, and others. It develops and monetizes technologies, including chip-scale packaging solutions and low-temperature wafer bonding solutions; and 3D semiconductor packaging, interconnect, and bonding solutions for various products, such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, personal computers, and data centers. This segment also provides engineering services. The company was formerly known as Tessera Holding Corporation and changed its name to Xperi Corporation in February 2017. Xperi Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.