Eltek Ltd. (ELTK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) and Kimball International Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL). The two are both Printed Circuit Boards companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek Ltd. 3 0.50 N/A -0.84 0.00 Kimball International Inc. 16 0.94 N/A 1.00 17.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Eltek Ltd. and Kimball International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eltek Ltd. and Kimball International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek Ltd. 0.00% -129.3% -8.1% Kimball International Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 11.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of -4.75 shows that Eltek Ltd. is 575.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kimball International Inc. has beta of 0.9 which is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eltek Ltd. are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Kimball International Inc. has 1.7 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kimball International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eltek Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Eltek Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.4% of Kimball International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 25.3% of Eltek Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.3% are Kimball International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eltek Ltd. 3.9% -1.96% 189.86% 51.52% 2.56% 88.69% Kimball International Inc. -1.03% 0.87% 6.51% 26.02% 7.9% 22.2%

For the past year Eltek Ltd. has stronger performance than Kimball International Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kimball International Inc. beats Eltek Ltd.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. The company serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. It markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.

Kimball International, Inc. manufactures and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brand names in the United States and internationally. The company provides office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions comprising headboards, tables, seating, vanities, and casegoods for hotel properties and mixed use developments. Its furniture solutions are used in collaborative and open work space areas, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/cafÃ© areas with a mix of wood, metal, laminate, paint, fabric, solid surface, and plastic options. In addition, it offers patient room and lounge seating and casegoods for the healthcare market. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives to end users, office furniture dealers, wholesalers, brokers, designers, purchasing companies, and catalog houses. The company was formerly known as The Jasper Corporation and changed its name to Kimball International, Inc. in July 1974. Kimball International, Inc. was incorporated in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.