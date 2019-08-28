Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Reaches $4.05 After 3.00% Up Move; Aerocentury (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) Sellers Increased By 2625% Their Shorts

Aerocentury Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) had an increase of 2625% in short interest. ACY’s SI was 10,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2625% from 400 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Aerocentury Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY)’s short sellers to cover ACY’s short positions. The SI to Aerocentury Corp’s float is 0.89%. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 1,011 shares traded. AeroCentury Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACY) has declined 48.88% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ACY News: 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Hldrs Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 06/03/2018 AeroCentury 4Q EPS $4.25; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Rev $7.01M; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q Rev $6.5M; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury 1Q EPS 22c; 15/03/2018 – JetFleet Holding Corp. Shareholders Approve Acquisition by AeroCentury Corp; 06/03/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $33.43 AT YEAR-END; 15/05/2018 – AEROCENTURY CORP QTRLY TOTAL REV AND OTHER INCOME $7.9 MLN VS ABOUT $8 MLN; 15/05/2018 – AeroCentury Corp. Buys Two Bombardier Dash 8-Q400 Aircraft on Lease to Croatia Airlines from GOAL; 06/03/2018 – AeroCentury 4Q Net $6.02M

The stock of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 11.91% or $0.4312 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0512. About 138,451 shares traded. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) has risen 2.56% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.56% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $17.75 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $4.17 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ELTK worth $532,350 more.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $17.75 million. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

AeroCentury Corp. acquires aircraft and aircraft engines for lease to regional airlines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.06 million.