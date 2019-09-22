Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Reaches $3.77 After 7.00% Down Move; Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (ITRM) Sellers Decreased By 21.17% Their Shorts

Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ITRM) had a decrease of 21.17% in short interest. ITRM’s SI was 32,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 21.17% from 41,100 shares previously. With 7,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s short sellers to cover ITRM’s short positions. The SI to Iterum Therapeutics Plc – Ordinary Share’s float is 0.75%. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.5. About 472 shares traded. Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) has declined 25.82% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500.

The stock of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.04% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 59,540 shares traded. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) has risen 2.56% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.56% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $16.51 million company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $3.51 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ELTK worth $1.16M less.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $16.51 million. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.

