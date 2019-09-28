Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) Reaches $3.28 After 9.00% Down Move; Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (YRIV) Shorts Increased By 12.47%

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) had an increase of 12.47% in short interest. YRIV’s SI was 693,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.47% from 616,500 shares previously. With 3.86M avg volume, 0 days are for Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV)’s short sellers to cover YRIV’s short positions. The SI to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited’s float is 4.8%. The stock increased 15.30% or $0.0889 during the last trading session, reaching $0.67. About 439,457 shares traded. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:YRIV) has declined 96.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 96.25% the S&P500. Some Historical YRIV News: 06/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Files a FINRA Complaint; 06/03/2018 YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – ON MARCH 5 FILED A COMPLAINT WITH FINRA TO REPORT CERTAIN “ABUSIVE TRADING PRACTICES”; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT & LOGISTICS LIMITED FILES A FINRA COMPLAINT; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – BELIEVES IT IS SUBJECT TO “ILLEGAL SHORT-SELLING AND MARKET PRICE MANIPULATION”, REPORTED THE SAME TO FINRA; 06/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port Has Noticed Pattern of Unusual Trading Practices and Activity; 19/04/2018 – DJ YANGTZE RIVER PORT & LOGISTICS COM, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YRIV); 19/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited Retains BUYINS.NET to Surveil Short Sellers and Market Makers; 06/03/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS – IMPLEMENTED CERTAIN STEPS, CONSIDERING OTHER APPROPRIATE MEASURES TO COUNTER “ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES”; 06/03/2018 – Yangtze River Port, Logistics Complaint Reports Certain Abusive Trading Practices; 24/04/2018 – YANGTZE RIVER PORT AND LOGISTICS SAYS WILL NOT PROCEED WITH SPIN-OFF INVOLVING YANGTZE RIVER BLOCKCHAIN LOGISTICS DUE TO POTENTIAL COSTS – SEC FILING

The stock of Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.62% or $0.195 during the last trading session, reaching $3.275. About 54,937 shares traded. Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) has risen 2.56% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.56% the S&P500.The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $14.35 million company. It was reported on Sep, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $2.98 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:ELTK worth $1.29M less.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $14.35 million. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries.