Eltek Ltd. (ELTK) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) and its peers on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Printed Circuit Boards companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Eltek Ltd. has 1.5% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 61.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Eltek Ltd. has 25.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.10% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Eltek Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eltek Ltd. 0.00% -129.30% -8.10% Industry Average 1.18% 13.66% 4.86%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Eltek Ltd. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Eltek Ltd. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 46.21M 3.91B 31.85

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Eltek Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eltek Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.89

The potential upside of the peers is 25.89%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Eltek Ltd. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eltek Ltd. 3.9% -1.96% 189.86% 51.52% 2.56% 88.69% Industry Average 6.02% 11.51% 44.43% 27.50% 15.22% 35.45%

For the past year Eltek Ltd. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eltek Ltd. are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Eltek Ltd.’s peers have 1.64 and 1.03 for Current and Quick Ratio. Eltek Ltd.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eltek Ltd.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of -4.75 shows that Eltek Ltd. is 575.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Eltek Ltd.’s peers are 17.90% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Dividends

Eltek Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Eltek Ltd.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors Eltek Ltd.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, and Asia. It provides a range of custom designed PCBs, such as rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, including flex and flex rigid boards. The company serves manufacturers of defense and aerospace, medical, industrial, telecom, and networking equipment, as well as contract electronic manufacturers and other industries. It markets and sells its products primarily through direct sales personnel, sales representatives, and PCB trading and manufacturing companies. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel. Eltek Ltd. is a subsidiary of Nistec Ltd.