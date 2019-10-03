Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 -0.39 32.42M -0.75 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 368,963,001.92% -107.1% -88.5% Teligent Inc. 3,643,924,918.51% -156% -21.1%

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.71 and its 71.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s 61.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.61 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Teligent Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teligent Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 85.2% of Teligent Inc. shares. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% are Teligent Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Teligent Inc. -5.8% 0% -34.08% -62.64% -84.26% -52.55%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Teligent Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.