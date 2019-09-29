Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS)

We will be contrasting the differences between Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Sophiris Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SPHS) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 1 0.00 27.62M -0.19 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 357,818,540.76% -107.1% -88.5% Sophiris Bio Inc. 3,407,352,578.34% 582.1% -40.2%

Risk and Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.71 and it happens to be 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sophiris Bio Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Sophiris Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 2 respectively. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sophiris Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sophiris Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sophiris Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $20, with potential upside of 344.44%. Sophiris Bio Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6 consensus price target and a 990.91% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Sophiris Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 7.7% of Sophiris Bio Inc. shares. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.85% are Sophiris Bio Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Sophiris Bio Inc. -1.98% 21.82% 10.61% -11.61% -65.26% 19.28%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Sophiris Bio Inc. has 19.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Sophiris Bio Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sophiris Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The companyÂ’s primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer. It has a strategic relationship with Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development and commercialization of PRX302 and other products for the treatment of the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, prostatitis, or other diseases of the prostate; and license agreement with UVIC Industry Partnerships Inc. and The Johns Hopkins University with respect to the use of PRX302 for the development of therapeutics for the symptoms of BPH, prostate cancer, and other non-cancer diseases and conditions of the prostate. The company was formerly known as Protox Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Sophiris Bio, Inc. in April 2012. Sophiris Bio, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in La Jolla, California.