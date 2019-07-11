Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Since Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 28.44 N/A -1.80 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 13.5 and has 13.5 Quick Ratio. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.74% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.