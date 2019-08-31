Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.68 N/A -0.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.7% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.23% of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. -3.35% -20.23% -11.35% -11.37% -22.74% 20.55%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. has 20.55% stronger performance.

Summary

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx protein expression system in Israel and internationally. The company offers taliglucerase alfa for injection, which is an enzyme replacement therapy for the long-term treatment of adult patients with a confirmed diagnosis of type 1 Gaucher disease. Its product pipeline comprises PRX-102, a therapeutic protein candidate, which is in phase III clinical trials to treat Fabry diseases; PRX-110, a proprietary plant cell recombinant form of human deoxyribonuclease I that is in phase II clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis; and OPRX-106, an oral anti TNF product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Karmiel, Israel.