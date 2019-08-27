Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB)

Both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PRNB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 34 10.88 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Principia Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6. Competitively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 15 and 15 for Current and Quick Ratio. Principia Biopharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Principia Biopharma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$20 is Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 199.40%. Competitively the average target price of Principia Biopharma Inc. is $50, which is potential 37.93% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Principia Biopharma Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Principia Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 97.3% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Principia Biopharma Inc. has 13.92% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Principia Biopharma Inc. -4.23% -1.25% 27.45% 24.88% 0% 35.6%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Principia Biopharma Inc. has 35.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Principia Biopharma Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Principia Biopharma Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has collaboration agreements with Genzyme Corporation and AbbVie Biotechnology Limited. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.