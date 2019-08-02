Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

As Biotechnology companies, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 124.96 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 71.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.71 beta. Competitively, Otonomy Inc.’s 133.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.33 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 162.47% for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. with consensus price target of $20. Otonomy Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus price target and a 93.05% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.1% and 61.6% respectively. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Otonomy Inc. has 0.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Otonomy Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.