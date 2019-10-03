Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ELOX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 21.75M -1.47 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 2.17 N/A -4.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 368,963,001.92% -107.1% -88.5% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -301.5% -111.8%

Volatility & Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta, while its volatility is 71.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s 169.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.69 beta.

Liquidity

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 50.1% and 49.3%. About 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 8.7% -12.59% -40.48% 2.46% -61.81% 18.48%

For the past year Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.06% weaker performance while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has 18.48% stronger performance.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.